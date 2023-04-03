Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lowered by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $159.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

