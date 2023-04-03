VersaBank (VBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

VersaBank Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBNK opened at C$10.00 on Monday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$261 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.20.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on VersaBank in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.