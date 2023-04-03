Verum Partners LLC Invests $424,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. WJ Interests LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $92.24. 1,221,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,550. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

