Verum Partners LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 902.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

