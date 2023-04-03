Verum Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

