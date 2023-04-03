Verum Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $93.68. 641,892 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

