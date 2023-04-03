Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 86,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the previous session’s volume of 19,598 shares.The stock last traded at $44.77 and had previously closed at $44.67.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $501.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,698,000 after buying an additional 166,287 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

