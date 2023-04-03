Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $257,259.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,604.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 64.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Village Super Market

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.