Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $33.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $518,334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

