Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86. 2,895,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,861,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The business’s revenue was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

