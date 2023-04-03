Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and $8.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00013092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.64080305 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $10,441,769.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

