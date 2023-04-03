Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Cap of $16.94 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $1.21 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,144,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,169,617 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

