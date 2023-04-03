Warburg Research Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFQ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.08) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

SFQ stock opened at €11.75 ($12.63) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.25. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of €12.52 ($13.46). The company has a market cap of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

