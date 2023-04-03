Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 286.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,002,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $168,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.97. 3,763,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,952,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

