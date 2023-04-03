Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

