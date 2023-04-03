Wendy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,396 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 243% compared to the average volume of 1,282 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. 377,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

