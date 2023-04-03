WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

WesBanco Stock Performance

WesBanco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. 196,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after buying an additional 106,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,824,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,458,000 after buying an additional 47,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,427,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,956,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

