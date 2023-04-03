WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 467 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 7.6 %

COP stock traded up $7.55 on Monday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

