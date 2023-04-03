WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 395,580 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

