WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.
Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Price Performance
CHD traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $88.88. 373,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,718. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Church & Dwight Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.
Church & Dwight Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.