WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $88.88. 373,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,718. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

