WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 340 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.85. 793,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.