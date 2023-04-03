WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 355 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

LULU traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.15. The company had a trading volume of 741,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,887. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

