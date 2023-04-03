WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. MetLife makes up 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,525. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

