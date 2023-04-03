West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Head to Head Review

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. West Bancorporation pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $101.41 million 3.00 $46.40 million $2.75 6.64 Eagle Bancorp Montana $99.96 million 1.13 $10.70 million $1.43 9.87

This table compares West Bancorporation and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for West Bancorporation and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.83%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 34.74% 21.52% 1.31% Eagle Bancorp Montana 10.55% 7.95% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

