WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0554 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $697,267.39 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00329971 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003533 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

