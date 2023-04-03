Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.