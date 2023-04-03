Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 274 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

IQV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.31. 180,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,786. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.