Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 460 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.37. 106,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

