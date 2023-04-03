Whittier Trust Co. Buys 684 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
