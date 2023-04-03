Whittier Trust Co. Buys 684 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.87. 1,099,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,510. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.