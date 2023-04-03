Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 124,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

ORCL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.01. 2,029,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

