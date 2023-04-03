Whittier Trust Co. Has $31.03 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.