Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

