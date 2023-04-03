Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 35,733 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $13.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.43. The company had a trading volume of 303,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,695. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.91.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

