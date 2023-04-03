Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.91. 96,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.