Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

