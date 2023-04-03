Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

