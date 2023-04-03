Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EFA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. 3,250,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,931,678. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

