Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 6,450 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.49. 1,901,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,228,053. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

