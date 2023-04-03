Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

