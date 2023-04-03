Whittier Trust Co. Sells 22,980 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,980 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.71. The company had a trading volume of 300,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,690. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.06. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.