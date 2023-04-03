WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Acquires $17,800.00 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) Director Philip N. Garfinkle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,514 shares in the company, valued at $137,974.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
WidePoint Price Performance
WidePoint stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
