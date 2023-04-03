WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Acquires $17,800.00 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) Director Philip N. Garfinkle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,514 shares in the company, valued at $137,974.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WidePoint stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

