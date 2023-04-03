William Blair Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $228.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.59. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

