Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.79 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $81.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

