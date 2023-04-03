Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.81. 95,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.