Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

