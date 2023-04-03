Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 141,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,372. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

