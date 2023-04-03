Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

