Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 215,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,762.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,401. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

