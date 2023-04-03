Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 801 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $94.70. 194,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,913. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $101.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

