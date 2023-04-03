Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,722 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group accounts for about 0.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 274.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on B shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.00%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

